Tyson Foods (TSN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Tyson Foods (TSN) ended the recent trading session at $58.83, demonstrating a +1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.97%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.33 billion, indicating a 0.17% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.23% downward. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.25. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.

One should further note that TSN currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, finds itself in the bottom 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

