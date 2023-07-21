Tyson Foods (TSN) Down More Than 20% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is operating amid tough market conditions with escalated costs. The renowned meat products company is battling hurdles in the Beef and Chicken segments. These downsides have been hurting the company’s profits as seen in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Management also lowered its revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have declined 20.6% in the past six months compared with the industry's decline of 15%.



Let’s discuss this in details.



Weak Performance & Lowered View

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Tyson Foods’ adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, significantly declined from earnings of $2.29 reported in the year-ago period. Most of the decline in profits was led by reduced earnings in Beef and Chicken segments. Total sales were $13,133 million, almost flat with the year-ago quarter’s levels. Average price changes had a 3.2% adverse impact on the top line.



Management lowered its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance, thanks to consumers opting for alternatives amid the inflationary landscape. The company anticipates sales in the band of $53-$54 billion for fiscal 2023, suggesting growth of flat to 1%. Earlier, it expected sales in the range of $55-$57 billion.

Cost Woes Hurt Margin

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Tyson Foods’ gross profit came in at $527 million, down from the $1,735 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, came in at roughly 4%, down from 13.2% reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN’s adjusted operating margin contracted to 0.5% from the 8.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company witnessed elevated input costs per pound in all segments, except pork. Most of this was a result of inflated costs of raw materials and labor. Apart from this, the company saw a decline in pricing due to lower outside meat purchases in chicken and slashed supply-chain costs.

What Else is Hurting Tyson Foods?

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, sales in Tyson Foods’ Beef segment declined 8.3% to $4,617 million. The company continued to see increased live cattle costs due to reduced beef herd, which in turn restricted supply. For fiscal 2023, management expects beef segment margins in the range of a 1% loss and a 1% gain due to the deterioration of the current market scenario.



Although Chicken segment sales increased in the fiscal second quarter, the macro environment remained difficult. Commodity prices for chicken cuts were quite lower compared with the year-ago period’s levels. Prices of boneless breast meat, tenders and wings declined more than 50%. Further, the company saw a rise in feed ingredient costs. On its second-quarterearnings call management stated that the key export markets remain closed due to the high-path avian influenza.

Final Thoughts

Tyson Foods’ is focused on core strategies like driving growth across the core protein platform and solidifying brand portfolio. The company is undertaking a number of operational and supply chain efficiency programs to place itself better in the long run. Management continues to accelerate digitalization via supply chain planning and execution processes to enhance customer service.



That being said, let’s see if these upsides can help TSN counter the hurdles mentioned above.

