Tyson Foods (TSN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $60.81, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.66%.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.13 billion, up 1.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $54.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.69% and +1.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.5% lower. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.49, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

