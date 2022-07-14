Tyson Foods (TSN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $81.54, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 1.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, down 30.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.36 billion, up 7.03% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.07 per share and revenue of $52.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.54% and +11.59%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.98.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.