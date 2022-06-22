Tyson Foods (TSN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $83.81, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 5.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.27 billion, up 6.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.14 per share and revenue of $52.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.39% and +10.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% higher. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.2, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

