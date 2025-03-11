Tyson Foods (TSN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Tyson Foods (TSN) ending at $61.31, denoting a -1% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

The meat producer's stock has climbed by 7.31% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tyson Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.88, reflecting a 41.94% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.1 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $53.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.55% and +0.85%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. Tyson Foods presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.16. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.38.

Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.77 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, placing it within the top 4% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

