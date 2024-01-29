Tyson Foods (TSN) Boosts Capacity With New KY Bacon Facility

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN has marked a significant expansion in its bacon production capabilities with the opening of a $355-million food production facility in Bowling Green, KY. This state-of-the-art 400,000-square-foot plant is poised to become a central pillar in Tyson Foods' strategy to meet the increasing demand for bacon in the retail and foodservice sectors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Details on The Facility

The new facility is designed to produce an impressive two million pounds of bacon per week. These include premium quality Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand bacon, which are integral to Tyson Foods' sales exceeding $1 billion in the bacon category. With the increased capacity, the company is well-positioned to address current market needs and future growth.



The facility is designed to significantly enhance the company's bacon production capabilities. This aligns with the growing consumer demand in the bacon category. The expansion into innovative bacon flavors, cuts and products indicates Tyson Foods' commitment to growth and adaptation to market trends.



The choice of Bowling Green for the new facility is strategic, considering its proximity to the necessary raw materials within Tyson Foods’ pork supply chain, as well as efficient transportation routes. This placement aligns with the company’s focus on operational excellence and efficiency.



A key feature of the Bowling Green plant is its advanced automation and design, prioritizing the safety and well-being of team members. The facility incorporates high-tech robots for reducing ergonomic stress and autonomous systems for efficient product movement.

Other Growth Measures

Tyson Foods, with its notable array of brands, maintains a dominant position in the majority of retail categories. The company's initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity, particularly through improvements in procurement, logistics and digital technologies, are showing positive results. Additionally, Tyson Foods is concentrating on expanding its reach into international markets as part of its strategic growth plan.



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strongly Buy) company has gained 18.8% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 7.7%.

Three Other Solid Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Flowers Foods FLO, Ingredion Incorporated INGR and The Coca-Cola Company KO.



Flowers Foods emphasizes providing high-quality baked items, developing strong brands, making innovations to improve capabilities and undertaking prudent acquisitions. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.9% from the 2022 reported figure. FLO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.8%.



Ingredion serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. INGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 24.8% and 5%, respectively, from the 2022 reported figures. INGR has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23.9%.



Coca-Cola is putting its best foot forward to evolve its business model to become a total beverage company with something for everyone to drink. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.1% and 5.7%, respectively, from the 2022 reported figures. KO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.1%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.