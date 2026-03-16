Tyson Foods (TSN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Tyson Foods (TSN) was up +2.5% at $61.83. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

The stock of meat producer has fallen by 5.66% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.6% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.82, reflecting a 10.87% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.73 billion, up 4.98% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $56.64 billion, indicating changes of -5.83% and +4.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tyson Foods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.54. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.55.

One should further note that TSN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.