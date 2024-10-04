Tyson Foods (TSN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Tyson Foods (TSN) ended the recent trading session at $58.55, demonstrating a +0.83% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

Shares of the meat producer witnessed a loss of 10.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.97%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.33 billion, showing a 0.17% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.23% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tyson Foods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.21, which means Tyson Foods is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

