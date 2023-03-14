Commodities
Tyson Foods to shut two U.S. chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

March 14, 2023 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday, after struggling to improve operations in the business.

The company will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

"The current scale and inability to economically improve operations has led to the difficult decision to close the facilities," Tyson said.

