Tyson Foods to Lay Off 500 Workers After Sales Miss

Meats-producer Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) reported adjusted first quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.66 this morning, and Q1 sales of $10.8 billion. Noel White, Tyson Foods' CEO, noted that these "overall results in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were in line with expectations," and said he is "optimistic about fiscal 2020" as a whole .

And yet, Tyson is laying off 500 workers. Why?

Image source: Getty Images.

One easy explanation is the fact that -- however the CEO feels about his company's quarter -- Wall Street isn't especially pleased about it. Sales of $10.8 billion, which produces such well-known brands as Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm in addition to its own namesake Tyson, were up 6.1% in comparison with Q1 2019, but Wall Street analysts had hoped Tyson would report even better growth -- and more than $11 billion in sales.

At the same time, Tyson's earnings may have beaten estimates -- but they were nothing to write home about. Net income for the company rose a bare 1.3% year over year to $1.52 per share. And even the number that Tyson (and Wall Street) emphasized, "adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson" (a very non-GAAP number), grew barely 5.1% -- slower than revenue growth, and indicative of weakening profit margins at the meat-maker.

Tyson is also continuing to spend heavily on capital investment this year, with capital expenditures expected to be approximately $1.3 billion in 2020, up from $1.26 billion last year -- and nearly twice the $695 million Tyson as spending as recently as 2016, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That money's got to come from somewhere. Tyson, it seems, has decided to take it out of payroll.

10 stocks we like better than Tyson Foods

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tyson Foods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.