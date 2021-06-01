Tyson Foods To Launch Plant-based Food In Asia Pacific

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods will launch its plant-based food in select retail markets and e-Commerce across Asia Pacific under the brand, First Pride.

The U.S. meat processor said it will initially launch the products in Malaysia and will roll them out to other markets in the region in the coming months.

The products will include frozen bites, nuggets and strips and will be made from bamboo fiber, soy protein and wheat protein. The food will be halal-certified, Tyson said in a statement.

According to data provided by Euromonitor, alternative proteins could account for 11% of the global protein market by 2035. Retail sales of meat substitutes in Asia-Pacific reached $16.3 billion in 2020 and are expected to exceed $20 billion by 2025.

Tyson noted that product flavor and package size availability will vary by country and priced competitively. Products available in Malaysia will come in 420g bags priced at $4.81. The products will initially be available in retail stores. The company also plans to offer the plant-based product for foodservice customers in the region later this year.

