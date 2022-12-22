Tyson Foods suspends, reduces some meatpacking operations due to winter storm

CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N said on Thursday that it suspended and reduced operations at some of its U.S. meat facilities due to a severe winter storm hitting a vast stretch of the country.

The company, which sells beef, pork and chicken, said it is in close contact with customers to minimize disruptions and continue to fulfill orders.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

