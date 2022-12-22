Commodities
Tyson Foods suspends, reduces some meatpacking operations due to winter storm

December 22, 2022 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N said on Thursday that it suspended and reduced operations at some of its U.S. meat facilities due to a severe winter storm hitting a vast stretch of the country.

The company, which sells beef, pork and chicken, said it is in close contact with customers to minimize disruptions and continue to fulfill orders.

