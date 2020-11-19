Commodities
TSN

Tyson Foods suspends employees after lawsuit alleges managers bet on workers catching COVID-19

Contributor
Tom Polansek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADAM SHRIMPLIN

Tyson Foods Inc said on Thursday it suspended employees without pay and hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct an investigation in response to a wrongful death lawsuit that alleges managers at an Iowa pork plant took bets on how many employees would catch COVID-19.

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N said on Thursday it suspended employees without pay and hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct an investigation in response to a wrongful death lawsuit that alleges managers at an Iowa pork plant took bets on how many employees would catch COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the meatpacking industry, infecting thousands of workers since the spring and forcing companies like Tyson, Smithfield Foods and JBS to shut slaughterhouses hit by outbreaks.

The son of a worker at a Tyson facility in Waterloo, Iowa, who died in April of complications from the virus, filed a lawsuit that claims plant managers misled workers about COVID-19 and allowed sick employees to continue working.

The worker, Isidro Fernandez, got sick because of his job, according to the lawsuit that was amended on Nov. 11.

The Waterloo facility is Tyson's largest U.S. pork plant, processing 19,500 hogs a day, or about 5% of total U.S. pork production.

COVID-19 infected more than 1,000 employees out of about 2,800 at the plant, and five died, the lawsuit says. Tyson idled the plant in late April because of an outbreak.

Earlier that month, manager Tom Hart "organized a cash buy-in, winner-take-all betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager how many employees would test positive for COVID-19," according to the lawsuit.

Hart could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tyson said it suspended employees involved in the accusations and retained the law firm Covington & Burling to conduct an independent investigation led by Holder.

"If these claims are confirmed, we'll take all measures necessary to root out and remove this disturbing behavior from our company," the company said.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch first reported on the betting allegations in the lawsuit on Wednesday.

"This shocking report of supervisors allegedly taking bets on how many workers would get infected, pressuring sick workers to stay on the job, and failing to enforce basic safety standards, should outrage every American," said Marc Perrone, president of the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: How #Election2020 and #COVID19 vaccine news has impacted gold and precious metals

    Metals Focus Managing Director Philip Newman joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for an update on how #Election2020 and #COVID19 vaccination news has impacted gold and the precious metals market.

    Nov 11, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular