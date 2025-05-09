Tyson Foods Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is a farm products producer. With a market cap of $19.7 billion, the company operates as the biggest U.S. chicken company and produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork, as well as prepared foods.

The agri-giant has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year but slightly outperformed in 2025. TSN’s stock prices have declined 4.7% over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.2% gains over the past year and a 3.7% drop in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, TSN has mostly matched the industry-focused VanEck Agribusiness ETF’s (MOO) 4.7% fall over the past 52 weeks but has significantly lagged behind MOO's 8.5% rally on a YTD basis.

Meanwhile, TSN stock prices plunged 7.8% following the release of its mixed Q2 earnings on May 5. The company's topline remained mostly flat compared to the year-ago quarter at $13 billion, missing the Street's expectations. However, the company experienced a notable margin expansion, leading to a 26.8% year-over-year surge in adjusted operating income to $515 million and 48.4% growth in adjusted EPS to $0.92, surpassing the consensus estimates by 8.2%.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in September, analysts expect Tyson Foods to report an impressive 24.8% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings to $3.87 per share. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Furthermore, TSN has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the nine analysts covering the stock, opinions include two “Strong Buys” and seven “Holds.”

The configuration has remained stable in recent months.

On May 6, JP Morgan (JPM) analyst Kenneth Goldman maintained a "Neutral" rating for the stock, but lowered the price target from $63 to $61.

As of writing, TSN’s mean price target of $63.80 implies a 13.2% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $75 suggests a staggering 33.1% upside potential.

