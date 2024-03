CHICAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods TSN.N said on Monday it will permanently close a pork plant in Perry, Iowa.

The meatpacker has also shut U.S. chicken plants in the past year as it seeks to boost results.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

