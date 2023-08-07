News & Insights

Commodities
TSN

Tyson Foods sales hit by slowing demand, to shut four more US chicken plants

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 07, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik and Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

Adds details on results in paragraphs 7-9, shares in paragraph 1

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods TSN.N missed Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on Monday as higher beef prices hit demand for its products, sending its shares down more than 5% before the bell.

American consumers have been turning more cautious and pulling back on their meat purchases as higher rent and interest rates squeeze household budgets, hurting sales at multinational meat packers such as Tyson and Hormel FoodsHRL.N.

The U.S. meat packer, which had bumped up meat prices last year, reported a 3% drop in quarterly net sales to $13.14 billion, below analysts' expectations of $13.59 billion in Refinitiv data.

The biggest U.S. meat company by sales, Tyson has also seen its margins come under pressure as declining U.S. cattle herds force it to pay more for livestock, while a lingering drought has pushed animal feeding expenses further up.

In a bid to keep costs under control, Tyson has also been cutting jobs and closing certain chicken processing units.

On Monday, the company said it would close four more chicken facilities in the U.S. to reduce costs and improve capacity utilization.

Net loss attributable to Tyson came in at $417 million, or $1.18 per share, in the reported quarter, compared to a net income of $750 million, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 15 cents per share in the quarter ended July 1.

Tyson reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSN
HRL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.