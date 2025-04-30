Tyson Foods to Report Q2 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is likely to register growth in its top and bottom-line figures when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $13.1 billion, suggesting an increase of 0.2% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for fiscal second-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 85 cents per share, indicating growth of 37.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 52%, on average. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Things to Know About TSN’s Q2 Earnings

Tyson Foods continues to thrive, thanks to its robust and diversified protein portfolio, which allows it to effectively navigate changing market cycles. With consumer demand for high-protein diets remaining strong, the company is capitalizing on this trend by leveraging its multi-protein offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences and capture favorable demand tailwinds.



Tyson Foods’ growth strategy is focused on international expansion. By enhancing capacity utilization and aligning operations with regional market needs, the company is strengthening its global footprint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ International segment sales is pegged at $582.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, indicating growth from $580 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s growth strategy is built around three key pillars — operational excellence, consumer focus and sustainability. This approach is delivering positive results, with Tyson Foods continually enhancing productivity and efficiency across its business segments through ongoing improvements and an optimized supply-chain strategy. Moreover, the company’s commitment to customer-driven innovation keeps it well-positioned for growth.

Earnings Whispers for TSN Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tyson Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 89 cents, which implies a roughly 7.3% decrease year over year. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, which indicates growth of 0.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 70 cents, which implies a 4.1% decrease year over year.



The consensus mark for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $564.2 million, which indicates growth of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which indicates a decline of 0.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.25, which implies a 15.4% decrease year over year.

