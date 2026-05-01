Tyson Foods Readies for Q2 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $13.8 billion, indicating growth of 5.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 76 cents a share, which, however, implies a 17.4% decrease from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence TSN’s Upcoming Results

Tyson Foods is likely to have benefited from resilient protein demand, with consumers continuing to prioritize affordable, high-quality meal options. Its diversified protein portfolio, spanning chicken, beef, pork and value-added offerings, is expected to have helped the company capture demand across retail and foodservice channels. Favorable consumer preference for protein-rich foods is likely to have acted as an added tailwind, supporting TSN’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Prepared Foods segment is expected to have remained a key growth driver. Continued momentum across TSN’s branded portfolio, backed by innovation, targeted marketing and expanded distribution, is likely to have aided market share gains. Strength in value-added offerings, improved product mix and deeper relationships with strategic customers are expected to have supported volumes and helped the company navigate a mixed consumer backdrop.



The Chicken segment is likely to have provided stability, aided by steady demand for affordable protein and disciplined execution. Tyson Foods’ focus on operational efficiencies, supply-chain improvements and productivity gains is expected to have supported performance. Strength across retail and foodservice channels, along with better customer alignment, is likely to have aided volumes. Stable conditions in pork and continued efficiency efforts across the portfolio are also expected to have contributed.



However, persistent challenges in the Beef segment are likely to have weighed on overall profitability. Tight cattle supply continues to keep input costs elevated, pressuring margins despite healthy demand. Capacity rationalization actions may have also affected near-term operations. Higher raw material costs and timing lags in pricing realization in certain businesses are expected to have hurt margins.

Earnings Whispers for TSN

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Tyson Foods carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer Daniels ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $21.1 billion, which indicates 4.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 66 cents, which implies a decline of 5.7% year over year. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, which suggests a dip of 1.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 50 cents, which implies a 19.4% decrease year over year. KHC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7%, on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $755.2 million, which calls for an increase of 129.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly earnings per share of 29 cents implies a surge of 61.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.