Markets
TSN

Tyson Foods reaches more settlements in chicken price-fixing litigation

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADAM SHRIMPLIN

Tyson Foods Inc agreed to settle price-fixing litigation with two more groups of plaintiffs accusing it of illegally conspiring to inflate prices in the $65 billion chicken industry.

Adds new settlement with additional plaintiffs

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N agreed to settle price-fixing litigation with two more groups of plaintiffs accusing it of illegally conspiring to inflate prices in the $65 billion chicken industry.

The settlements with so-called "end-user" consumers and with more than 30 commercial purchasers were disclosed in filings on Tuesday in federal court in Chicago.

Eight days ago, Tyson agreed to settle related antitrust claims by purchasers who bought chickens directly from the Springdale, Arkansas-based company.

Tyson has also faced price-fixing claims by large restaurant and supermarket operators such as Chick-fil-A, Kroger Co KR.N and Walmart Inc WMT.N.

Terms of the settlements were not disclosed, and court approvals are required. Tyson had no immediate comment.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp PPC.O, owned mainly by Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA, agreed on Jan. 11 to pay $75 million to settle claims by direct purchasers of chickens.

Restaurants, supermarkets, food distributors and consumers accused chicken producers of having conspired since 2008 to inflate chicken prices, through tactics such as restricting production and sharing nonpublic data about supply and demand.

Perdue Farms Inc and Sanderson Farms Inc SAFM.O are among the other defendants in the litigation, which began in 2016. A few smaller producers have settled related claims.

The U.S. Department of Justice last year filed criminal price-fixing and bid-rigging charges in Denver against 10 poultry industry executives. All have pleaded not guilty.

The case is In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 16-08637.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSN KR WMT PPC SAFM

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular