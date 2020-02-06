Tyson Foods quarterly sales miss estimates on lower beef shipments

(Adds first-quarter details, share movement) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc missed analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by lower shipments of beef products due to a fire at its Kansas plant in August. Shares of the Jimmy Dean sausages maker fell 2.3% in premarket trading. The fire at the company's Holcomb slaughterhouse curtailed its meat processing operations and left restaurants, food service companies and grocery chains scrambling for beef. Tyson's beef sales volume fell 8% in the first quarter. Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $557 million, or $1.52 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 28, from $551 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier. [nGNXb5pzpl] Sales rose 6.1% to $10.82 billion, but fell short of analysts' estimates of $11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding items, the company earned $1.66 per share, in line with expectations. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TYSON FOODS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

