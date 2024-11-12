Tyson Foods Q4 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Qtly Dividend 2%

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported Tuesday a net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of $357 million or $1.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $450 million or $1.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.92 per share, compared to $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter increased 1.6 percent to $13.57 billion from $13.35 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects sales to be between down 1 percent and flat from fiscal 2024 sales of $53.31 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $54.09 billion for the year.

The company also expects capital expenditures between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion for fiscal 2025.

On Friday, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 2 percent to $0.50 per share on Class A common stock and $0.45 per share on Class B common stock, both payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

The Board also declared on November 8, 2024 a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on Class A common stock and $0.45 per share on our Class B common stock, payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025.

