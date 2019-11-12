Markets
TSN

Tyson Foods Q4 Results Miss View, But Sees Earnings Growth In 2020; Stock Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported that its fourth-quarter net Income attributable to the company declined to $369 million from $537 million last year. Earning per share for the fourth-quarter were $1.01, down 31% from prior year.

"We're very optimistic about fiscal 2020, and we currently expect to meet or exceed our long-term earnings algorithm of high single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth as we're well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the global marketplace," the company said.

Adjusted earnings per share the fourth-quarter were $1.21, down 23% from prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter grew to $10.88 billion from $9.999 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $11.00 billion for the quarter.

In Tuesday pre-Market trade, TSN is trading at $79.01, down $3.75 or 4.53 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSN

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular