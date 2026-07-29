Tyson Foods Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What Should Investors Expect?

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is likely to witness the growth of both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14.1 billion, indicating growth of 1.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has decreased a penny in the past 30 days to $1.03 per share, which implies a 13.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence TSN’s Upcoming Results

Tyson Foods is likely to have benefited from resilient demand for animal protein, with consumers continuing to prioritize affordable, protein-rich meal options. Its diversified portfolio across chicken, beef, pork and value-added products is expected to have supported demand across both retail and foodservice channels. Continued strength in branded offerings and healthy consumer preference for convenient, high-protein foods is also likely to have aided the company’s top-line performance in the upcoming quarter.



The Prepared Foods segment is expected to have remained a key contributor to performance. Continued momentum across Tyson Foods’ branded portfolio, supported by product innovation, expanded distribution and efficient promotional investments, is likely to have driven market share gains. Strength in value-added products, favorable product mix and solid customer demand are expected to have supported volumes. Pricing actions and ongoing productivity initiatives are also likely to have helped offset inflationary pressures on raw materials and packaging costs.



The Chicken segment is likely to have remained a bright spot, supported by steady consumer demand and disciplined operational execution. Improvements in live production, yield, labor productivity and supply-chain efficiencies are expected to have aided profitability. Strength across retail and foodservice channels, coupled with favorable product mix and continued momentum in the chicken genetics business, is likely to have supported segment performance despite a relatively normalized commodity pricing environment.



However, persistent challenges in the Beef segment are likely to have remained a drag on overall profitability. Tight cattle supplies and elevated live cattle costs are expected to have continued pressuring margins, even amid resilient beef demand. Ongoing manufacturing footprint optimization and capacity rationalization efforts might have provided some operational benefits, though these are unlikely to have fully offset industry-wide cost pressures. Meanwhile, relatively balanced conditions in the Pork business are likely to have supported stable operating performance in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for TSN

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Tyson Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -2.91%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer-Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.27, which implies a 36.6% rise year over year. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.38 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, indicating a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.42 billion, which indicates 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which implies a 13.5% increase year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.