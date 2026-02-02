Tyson Foods Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Grow 5.1% Y/Y

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and showed year-over-year growth, while the bottom line missed the same and declined from the prior year.

TSN’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

Tyson Foods posted adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The bottom line declined 15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.14.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Total sales of $14,313 million rose 5.1% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,122 million. Excluding the impact of a $150 million increase in legal contingency accruals, recognized as a reduction to sales, sales rose 6.2%. Average price changes had a 6.5% positive impact on the top line, while total volumes dipped 0.3% year over year.



The gross profit in the quarter was $808 million, down from the $1,095 million reported in the year-ago period. Tyson Foods’ adjusted operating income decreased 13% to $572 million. The adjusted operating margin decreased 80 basis points year over year to 4%.

Decoding TSN’s Segmental Details

Beef: Sales in the segment increased to $5,771 million from $5,335 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Volumes fell 7.3% and the average price jumped 17.2% in the segment.



Pork: Sales in the segment declined to $1,609 million from $1,617 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Volumes grew 1.6% and the average price increased 1.6%.



Chicken: Sales in the segment improved to $4,212 million from $4,065 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Volumes grew 3.7%, but the average price was down 0.1%.



Prepared Foods: Sales in the segment came in at $2,673 million, up from $2,473 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Volumes grew 0.2% and the average price rose 7.9%.



International/Other: Sales in the segment were $582 million compared with $584 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Volumes fell 0.8%, whereas the average sales price increased 0.5%.

Tyson Foods’ Other Financial Updates

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,278 million, long-term debt of $7,453 million and total shareholders’ equity (including non-controlling interests) of $18,163 million. For the three months ended Dec. 27, 2025, cash provided by operating activities amounted to $942 million.



Liquidity was $4.5 billion as of Dec. 27, 2025. Management expects total liquidity to stay above the company’s minimum target of $1 billion in fiscal 2026.



Tyson Foods projects capital expenditures in the range of $700 million to $1 billion for fiscal 2026, involving investments in profit-improvement projects and projects for maintenance and repair.



Adjusted free cash flow amounted to $690 million in the fiscal first quarter. In fiscal 2026, free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1.1-$1.7 billion.

What to Expect From TSN in FY26?

For fiscal 2026, the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) anticipates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) to rise around 1% compared with the level of fiscal 2025.



For the Beef segment, the USDA projects domestic protein production to dip nearly 2% year over year. The company expects an adjusted operating loss of $250-$500 million in fiscal 2026, an improvement from its earlier guidance of a $400-$600 million loss.



For Pork, the USDA projects domestic production to rise nearly 2%. The company expects adjusted operating income of $250-$300 million, compared with its prior outlook of $150-$250 million and domestic production growth of nearly 3%.



For Chicken, the USDA anticipates domestic production to grow about 1% year over year. The company now expects adjusted operating income of $1,650-$1,900 million, up from its previous forecast of $1,250-$1,500 million.



For Prepared Foods, management projects adjusted operating income of $1,250-$1,350 million for fiscal 2026, significantly higher than its earlier guidance of $950-$1,050 million.



For International/Other, management projects adjusted operating income of $150-$200 million for fiscal 2026.



Total company’s revenue growth is anticipated in the range of 2-4% in fiscal 2026 compared with the fiscal 2025 level. Adjusted operating income is envisioned in the $2.1-$2.3 billion band.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 26.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

