Commodities
TSN

Tyson Foods opens up onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to employees' families

Contributor
Tom Polansek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROSS COURTNEY

Tyson Foods Inc said on Tuesday that U.S. employees' family members will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines at all future vaccination events the company holds, a sign of increasing supplies and expanded eligibility for shots in the general public.

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N said on Tuesday that U.S. employees' family members will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines at all future vaccination events the company holds, a sign of increasing supplies and expanded eligibility for shots in the general public.

Vaccine supplies and efficiency in getting shots into arms have increased in the race to get more people inoculated as more contagious virus variants circulate.

Nearly 40,000 Tyson employees, or about one-third of its U.S. workforce, have been vaccinated so far at more than 100 events held onsite at company plants or in nearby community facilities, according to a statement.

Tyson, the biggest U.S. meat company by sales, said it recently allowed workers' family members and others who live in their houses to receive shots at some vaccination events in states like Indiana, Illinois and Texas.

U.S. President Joe Biden directed states to widen the vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSN

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular