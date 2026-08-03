Tyson Foods Narrows FY26 Sales Growth Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) continues to project sales growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent from fiscal 2025 sales of $54.44 billion, implying sales between $55.80 billion and $56.35 billion.

Previously, the company expected sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

In Monday's pre-market trading, TSN is trading on the NYSE at $55.72, down $2.25 or 3.88 percent.

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