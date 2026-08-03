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Tyson Foods Narrows FY26 Sales Growth Outlook Range - Update

August 03, 2026 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) continues to project sales growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent from fiscal 2025 sales of $54.44 billion, implying sales between $55.80 billion and $56.35 billion.

Previously, the company expected sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

In Monday's pre-market trading, TSN is trading on the NYSE at $55.72, down $2.25 or 3.88 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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