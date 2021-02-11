Tyson Foods misses sales estimates

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales on Thursday, squeezed by lower demand for the largest U.S. meat processor's products from restaurants and hotels during the pandemic.

Sales fell to $10.46 billion in the three months ended Jan. 2, from $10.82 billion a year earlier, compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $10.84 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

