Tyson Foods misses sales estimates

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Tom Polansek Reuters
Tyson Foods Inc missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales on Thursday, squeezed by lower demand for the largest U.S. meat processor's products from restaurants and hotels during the pandemic.

Sales fell to $10.46 billion in the three months ended Jan. 2, from $10.82 billion a year earlier, compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $10.84 billion.

