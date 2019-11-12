Tyson Foods misses quarterly sales estimates

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as the No.1 meat processor in the United States was hit by weakness in its beef business, its biggest segment, due to a drop in cattle processing capacity.

Sales rose nearly 9% to $10.88 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of $11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Tyson fell to $369 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, from $537 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

