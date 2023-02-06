Commodities
Tyson Foods misses quarterly sales estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

February 06, 2023 — 06:57 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, pinched by slowing demand for its premium beef and pork cuts amid a fall in chicken prices.

The U.S. meatpacker's sales rose to $13.26 billion in the first quarter from $12.93 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $13.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

