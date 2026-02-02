Tyson Foods Maintains FY26 Sales Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) continues to project sales growth of 2 to 4 percent from fiscal 2025 sales of $54.44 billion, implying sales between $55.53 billion and $56.62 billion.

On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $55.86 billion for the year.

The company also still projects adjusted operating income of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion and capital expenditures between $700 million and $1.0 billion for fiscal 2026.

In Monday's pre-market trading, TSN is trading on the NYSE at $67.01, up $1.67 or 2.56 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.