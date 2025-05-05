Tyson Foods Maintains FY25 Sales Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) continues to projects sales for the full-year 2025 to be flat to up 1 percent from fiscal 2024 sales of $53.31 billion, implying sales between $53.31 billion and $53.84 billion. On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $53.66 billion for the year.

The revenue guidance includes the $343 million reduction due to the recognition of legal contingency accruals in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company also continues to expect capital expenditures between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion for fiscal 2025.

