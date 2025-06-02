Tyson Foods Launches Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links with Three Unique Flavors

Tyson Foods launches Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links in three flavors, emphasizing quality and protein content for consumers.

Tyson Foods has announced the launch of Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links, expanding its product line known for superior bacon since 1922. The new sausage links come in three flavors: Applewood, White Cheddar & Bacon, and Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño, each offering distinct and bold flavors. High in protein, these links provide 13 grams per serving for the first two varieties and 12 grams for the spicy option, catering to consumer demand for quality smoked meats. Currently available in select stores with a nationwide rollout planned for fall 2025, this launch continues Tyson's commitment to delivering high-quality food products. Tyson Foods, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, emphasizes its mission to provide affordable, high-quality food for every family.

Tyson Foods is expanding its product line with the introduction of Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links, responding to consumer demand for high-quality smoked meat products.

The new sausage links feature three distinct flavors, enhancing variety in Tyson Foods' offerings to attract a broader customer base.

Each serving of the new sausage links provides a significant amount of protein, catering to health-conscious consumers looking for nutritious options.

The products are set for a nationwide rollout, which can boost brand visibility and sales across a wider market.

What are the new Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links?

They are a new product line featuring three varieties: Applewood, White Cheddar & Bacon, and Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño sausage links.

Where can I find Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links?

The sausage links are currently available at select stores, with a nationwide rollout planned for fall 2025.

How much protein is in the new sausage links?

The Applewood and White Cheddar & Bacon flavors contain 13 grams of protein per serving, while the Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño flavor has 12 grams.

What is the history of Wright Brand?

Wright Brand has been known for its high-quality, hand-cut, real wood smoked bacon since 1922 and is now expanding into sausages.

Who owns the Wright Brand?

The Wright Brand is owned by Tyson Foods, a leading global food company focused on high-quality protein products.

Full Release



The new product line includes three distinct varieties:



Wright



Wright Brand White Cheddar & Bacon Premium Sausage Links – Rich cheddar complemented by real bacon pieces



Wright



Brand, which is owned by Tyson Foods, continues its tradition of quality, offering consumers a bold and fresh taste with smoked sausage links.





The new product line includes three distinct varieties:









Wright



Brand Applewood Premium Sausage Links – A subtly sweet, smoky flavor



Media Contact: MaKenzie Taylor | makenzie.williams@tyson.com | 810-391-6680





Wright



Brand White Cheddar & Bacon Premium Sausage Links – Rich cheddar complemented by real bacon pieces



Wright Brand White Cheddar & Bacon Premium Sausage Links – Rich cheddar complemented by real bacon pieces





Wright



Brand Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño Premium Sausage Links – Bold and spicy, bursting with authentic jalapeño flavor























As a global leader in protein, Tyson Foods has crafted the new



Wright



Brand links in response to consumer demand for high-quality smoked meat products that provide an exceptional eating experience. Both the



Wright



Brand Applewood Premium and White Cheddar & Bacon sausage links pack 13 grams of protein per serving, while the Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño flavor delivers 12 grams, making these savory sausages a delicious and protein-rich option for grilling.





The new



Wright



Brand links are available now at select stores, with a nationwide rollout planned for fall 2025. Tyson Foods is excited to bring this product to market, continuing to build on its legacy of delivering high-quality, delicious food products to consumers.







About Tyson Foods, Inc.







Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit



www.tysonfoods.com.









Media Contact: MaKenzie Taylor |







makenzie.williams@tyson.com







| 810-391-6680







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fa16cb6-36e9-4402-95b8-f7de762adefa





