Tyson Foods Launches Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links

June 02, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Meat processor Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced Monday the launch of Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links to meet the growing consumer demand for premium, protein-rich foods.

Wright Brand, owned by Tyson Foods, is known for its superior, hand-cut, real wood smoked bacon since 1922. It now continues its tradition of quality, offering consumers a bold and fresh taste with smoked sausage links.

The new product line includes three distinct varieties - Wright Brand Applewood Premium Sausage Links - A subtly sweet, smoky flavour; Wright Brand White Cheddar & Bacon Premium Sausage Links - Rich cheddar complemented by real bacon pieces; and Wright Brand Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño Premium Sausage Links - Bold and spicy, bursting with authentic jalapeño flavour.

Both the Wright Brand Applewood Premium and White Cheddar & Bacon sausage links pack 13 grams of protein per serving, while the Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño flavor delivers 12 grams, making these savory sausages a delicious and protein-rich option for grilling.

The new Wright Brand links are available now at select stores, with a nationwide rollout planned for fall 2025.

