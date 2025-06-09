Tyson Foods Launches New Hillshire Snacking Dips and Spreads for On-the-Go Gourmet Experiences

Tyson Foods launches Hillshire Snacking Dips and Spreads, featuring three gourmet flavor varieties in convenient, high-protein portions.

Full Release



SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, a world class food company and recognized leader in protein, has announced the launch of Hillshire Snacking Dips and Spreads.



Hillshire



Snacking Dips and Spreads.



Hillshire



Hillshire Snacking, known for its gourmet snacks and creative flavor combinations, now offers consumers delicious, chef-curated snacking experiences, pairing premium pepperoni and rich cream cheese spreads with perfectly toasted rounds.





These innovative snacks deliver convenience without compromising quality, making them ideal for busy, on-the-go lifestyles. Perfectly portioned, each single-serve package contains 6 grams of protein.





The new



Hillshire



The new Hillshire Snacking Dips and Spreads include three unique and flavorful varieties:







Pepperoni, Garlic & Herb – Savory pepperoni paired with aromatic garlic and herbs



Pepperoni, Garlic & Herb – Savory pepperoni paired with aromatic garlic and herbs



Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Tomato – Classic Italian-inspired flavors with a creamy mozzarella and rich tomato spread



Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Tomato – Classic Italian-inspired flavors with a creamy mozzarella and rich tomato spread



Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes & Italian Herbs – Bold and spicy, featuring authentic Italian seasonings and red pepper heat

















Hillshire



Hillshire Snacking Dips and Spreads are available now nationwide. Tyson Foods is excited to bring this innovative product to market, continuing to build on its legacy of delivering high-quality, delicious food products to consumers.







About





Hillshire®





Snacking Brand







The



Hillshire®



Snacking brand launched nationally in 2016.



Hillshire®



Snacking brand is crafted for a premium, on-the-go snacking experience. The product line is known for its high-quality ingredients and includes



Hillshire®



Snacking Small Plates and



Hillshire®



Snacking Bistro Bites.



Hillshire®



Snacking products are available nationwide in your local supermarket. For more information, visit



hillshiresnacking.com



.







About Tyson Foods, Inc.







Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.



www.tysonfoods.com



.







Media Contact: MaKenzie Taylor |







makenzie.williams@tyson.com







| 810-391-6680







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0c93fd0-10c4-47d9-8bdd-db15b48f9851





