Tyson Foods Invests In Protix To Boost Insect Ingredient Production

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), a food processing company, said on Tuesday that it has reached a deal to buy a minority interest in Protix, a Dutch insect ingredients provider for pet food, aqua culture, livestock feed, and organic fertilizers.

In addition, Tyson Foods and Protix have entered a joint venture for the operation and construction of an insect ingredient facility in the continental U.S.

Financial terms of the transactions have not been divulged yet.

Protix processes 14,000 metric tons LLE annually in its Netherlands facility, operating since 2019. It serves companies in the pet food, aquaculture feed, livestock feed and organic fertilizer space.

Upon completion, the site will be the first at-scale facility of its kind to upcycle food manufacturing byproducts into high-quality insect proteins and lipids which will primarily be used in the pet food, aquaculture, and livestock industries.

The to-be-built facility will house an enclosed system to support all aspects of insect protein production including the breeding, incubating, and hatching of insect larvae.

