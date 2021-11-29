Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.37% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $81.34, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSN was $81.34, representing a -4.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.61 and a 30.21% increase over the 52 week low of $62.47.

TSN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). TSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.34. Zacks Investment Research reports TSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -12.25%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tsn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Emles Made in America ETF (AMER).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXG with an increase of 4.39% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of TSN at 8.16%.

