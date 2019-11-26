Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.63, the dividend yield is 1.9%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TSN was $88.63, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.11 and a 78.08% increase over the 52 week low of $49.77.
TSN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC). TSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.15%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TSN as a top-10 holding:
- VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
- Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)
- VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)
- IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES).
The top-performing ETF of this group is HAP with an decrease of -0.51% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of TSN at 5.44%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.