Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.63, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSN was $88.63, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.11 and a 78.08% increase over the 52 week low of $49.77.

TSN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC). TSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.15%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAP with an decrease of -0.51% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of TSN at 5.44%.

