Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.445 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.6, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSN was $79.6, representing a -2.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.79 and a 43.99% increase over the 52 week low of $55.28.

TSN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). TSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.92. Zacks Investment Research reports TSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.19%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAP with an increase of 22.03% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of TSN at 4.33%.

