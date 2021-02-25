Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.445 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.95% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSN was $68.87, representing a -9.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.38 and a 61.78% increase over the 52 week low of $42.57.

TSN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC). TSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.62. Zacks Investment Research reports TSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.35%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAP with an increase of 37.51% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of TSN at 3.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.