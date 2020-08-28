Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.96, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSN was $63.96, representing a -32.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.24 and a 50.25% increase over the 52 week low of $42.57.

TSN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC). TSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports TSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.93%, compared to an industry average of -24.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSN as a top-10 holding:

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOO with an increase of 29.59% over the last 100 days. GRES has the highest percent weighting of TSN at 4.78%.

