Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.96, the dividend yield is 2.63%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TSN was $63.96, representing a -32.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.24 and a 50.25% increase over the 52 week low of $42.57.
TSN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC). TSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports TSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.93%, compared to an industry average of -24.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSN Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to TSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TSN as a top-10 holding:
- IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)
- First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)
- VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)
- VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP).
The top-performing ETF of this group is MOO with an increase of 29.59% over the last 100 days. GRES has the highest percent weighting of TSN at 4.78%.
