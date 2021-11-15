Tyson Foods Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.36 billion, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $0.65 billion, or $1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $12.81 billion from $11.46 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.30 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $12.81 Bln vs. $11.46 Bln last year.

