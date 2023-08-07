Tyson Foods Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN):

Earnings: -$417 million in Q3 vs. $750 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.18 in Q3 vs. $2.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $13.140 billion in Q3 vs. $13.495 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $53 to $54 Bln

