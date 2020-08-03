Tyson Foods Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) released earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $527 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $676 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $10.02 billion from $10.89 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $10.02 Bln vs. $10.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.