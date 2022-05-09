Tyson Foods Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $829 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $476 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $13.12 billion from $11.30 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $829 Mln. vs. $476 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.28 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q2): $13.12 Bln vs. $11.30 Bln last year.

