Tyson Foods Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $364 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $426 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $10.89 billion from $10.44 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $10.89 Bln vs. $10.44 Bln last year.

