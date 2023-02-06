Tyson Foods Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $316 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $3.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $13.26 billion from $12.93 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $316 Mln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.36 -Revenue (Q1): $13.26 Bln vs. $12.93 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.