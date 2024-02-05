Tyson Foods Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $107 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $316 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $13.32 billion from $13.26 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $107 Mln. vs. $316 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $13.32 Bln vs. $13.26 Bln last year.

