Tyson Foods Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $557 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $551 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $10.82 billion from $10.19 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $10.82 Bln vs. $10.19 Bln last year.

