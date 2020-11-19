Tyson Foods, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 4.3% to US$63.45. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$43b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Tyson Foods surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$5.86 per share, a notable 13% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:TSN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Tyson Foods' eleven analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$43.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 5.1% to US$5.59 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$44.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.84 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$76.42, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Tyson Foods, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$87.00 and the most bearish at US$64.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Tyson Foods' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Tyson Foods' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.1% increase next year well below the historical 2.6%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Tyson Foods.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Tyson Foods. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$76.42, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Tyson Foods going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Tyson Foods has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.